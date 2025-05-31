Nigerian Muslims are waiting for First Lady’s palliatives – MURIC



The First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairman of Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday gave the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICA, 7 Hybrid 14-seater buses.

Meanwhile an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged the First Lady to include Nigerian Muslims also when giving and sharing.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday by the Executive Director of the group, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The full statement reads: “The First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairman of Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday gave the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICA), 7 Hybrid 14-seater buses at the State House, Abuja (https://alimoshotv.com/index.php/2025/05/30/empowering-faith-in-action-first-lady-oluremi-tinubu-gifts-7-hybrid-buses-to-can-youth-wing/).

“While we congratulate YOWICA on the occasion of the presentation, we urge the First Lady to include Nigerian Muslims also when giving and sharing. The First Lady is the mother of the nation. There is no doubt that she is the mother of both Christians and Muslims. It is therefore expected that she would extend her milk of kindness to the Muslims as well.

“She has been very generous to the Christian groups and this is commendable. She donated 22,800 bags of rice to Christians in the 19 northern states as palliatives for Christmas and the New Year in December 2024 (https://fmino.gov.ng/first-lady-donates-22800-bags-of-rice-n95m-to-northern-states-christians/). Yet these are just a few of her several donations.

“Although her palliatives did not reach Muslims in Ramadan, MURIC has assured Muslim communities across the country that there is no need for any form of disquiet. The Mother of the Nation has a large heart.

“Palliatives and hybrid buses for Muslims are on the way from the same Mother of the Nation. We have every reason to believe that we will not be disappointed because the Tinubu family has always been a giving and caring family long before they occupied the Villa.”

