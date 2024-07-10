Nigerian music’s global ascendancy: A new era of Afrobeats dominance

Spotify has unveiled its Global Impact List in Nigeria, recognizing the top 30 tracks from Nigeria with the biggest global impact on Spotify over the first half of 2024. The list recognises Nigerian tracks that have had the most listens from outside Nigeria in the first half of 2024, and were released between January 1 – June 30 .

Female artists, particularly Ayra Starr and Tems, are leading the charge with top-ranking hits following their recent album releases. The list also underscores the prevalence of international collaborations, with eight of the top ten tracks featuring partnerships with global superstars. These collaborations, ranging from Pheelz with Usher to Burna Boy with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, demonstrate the cross-cultural appeal and growing global impact of Nigerian music.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub- Saharan Africa says “Nigerian music, especially Afrobeats, has captivated global audiences with its infectious rhythms, compelling storytelling, and innovative sound fusions. Its ability to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries is truly remarkable. At Spotify, we are thrilled to witness and support the continued evolution of this vibrant scene”

Below is the list of top 30 Nigerian songs with the biggest global streaming numbers in the first half of 2024

