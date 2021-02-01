Nigerian music veteran Sir Shina Peters has been ordained as a Bishop.

The music star was ordained by the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Lagos.

Sir Shina Peters took to his official Instagram page to show off a video of the ordination and he wrote: “Bishop with swagger, God above all.”

He came into limelight in the 80s after he released his album ‘’Ace (Afro juju 1)’’ and subsequent albums like Shinamania, with lots of singles attached to his name.

Sir Shina Peters is also an award winning artist who has lots of award recognition to his name, the most recent is the City People Music Lifetime Achievement Award, which he received in 2020.