Nigerian movie industry needs at least 774 cinemas — NFVCB

Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board on Thursday said Nigerian movie industry needs at least 774 cinemas across the country for it to tackle the menace of piracy.

Thomas said this at a meeting with members of NFVCB branch of Radio Television and Theatre Art Workers Union in Abuja.

According to him, establishing at least one cinema in every local government in Nigeria will serve as antidote against survival of unwholesome films and video works in the growing movie industry.

He said: “We have 774 local governments in Nigeria, and having cinemas in each area means that genuine and approved films will be easily accessed by Nigerians, thereby minimising the survival of pirated films.”

He, however, reiterated the board’s determination to sanitise the industry of uncensored and unclassified films and video works.

He noted that the creative industry was acclaimed to have contributed 1.4 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP and could do more for owners, producers and distributors of films and video works to get value from their investment.

Thomas said: “If the sector was in a mess, investors would not come, hence the need for us to keep on delivering on our mandate and clean the market for the film owners to enjoy the rewards for their works.”

Thomas noted that the board had in recent times raided major markets and outlets in the country and suspects arrested were already charged to court in accordance with the enabling laws of the board.

The NFVCB boss attributed the successes recorded by the board under his watch to cooperation and hard work of its members of staff, especially Enforcement Task Force.

He explained that as regulatory agency, the board was expected to provide intelligence and assist in market surveillance and monitoring toward boosting enforcement operations.

He, however, lamented that paucity of funds was hindering plans and programmes of the board.

The Chairman of RATTAWU, Jack Okoko, who spoke on behalf of the staff, commended Thomas “for your passion and commitment toward repositioning the board”.

He then appealed to him and the board’s management to “prioritise staff welfare to enhance productivity”.