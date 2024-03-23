Nigerian monarch: Why I drove bus in US for survival even as a king

A Nigerian monarch, Oba James Aroko-Ola Buremoh, the Onidera of Ideraland in Kwara State, has revealed why as a monarch, he was driving a tour bus in the United States of America to earn a living.

The former world wrestling champion, professionally known as Ladi the African Tiger, revealed this to the BBC.

Oba Buremoh, who defeated Mike Hayes in 1987, said he retained his job as a driver in the US, specifically driving a tour bus in New York, because he did not want his children to suffer and not to be a liability on his subjects.

He also said this was to avoid soliciting for contracts from the government which he would borrow to execute and still not get paid.

From a family of nine and the last born, he revealed that before his dad died, he told him he would be the king of their town once the incumbent died.

He said this was in 1994, adding that when he expressed surprise at this at the last born in the family of seven males and two females, his dad reminded him of the biblical stories of David and Joseph.

Oba Buremoh told BBC that when his father died and it was some days to the burial and he had completed plans to come to Nigeria from the US, the then monarch died.

He said after the burial, his family was chosen to produce the king and was told that there is someone there whose name is Aroko-Ola.

He said at the time, no one in the family knew who Aroko-Ola was until an uncle of theirs called him to remind him of what his father said to him.

He said despite his protest, his uncle told him that there won’t be a king on the throne until “Aroko-Ola accepts”.

He said it was at the stage he knew that was his name.

Oba Buremoh said upon agreeing to be the next king of Idera, he signed a written agreement with the town that he would be shuttling between Nigeria and the US.

He said this was because he did not want his children to suffer, adding that at the time he agreed to be king, his first child had just finished secondary school.

He said the agreement was for him to spend six months abroad and six months at home.

He said when he makes the money as a bus driver, he brings it back home to take care of his children and the community.

Oba Buremoh said the veil on his identity was blown open on a day someone who identified him told his passengers that the driver of their bus was a king in Nigeria and a former world wrestling champion.

He said this triggered a lot of events that put him in the limelight, including a television interview on NBC, adding that though he retired from the bus company in 2019 during the COVID era, he has not ceased to be a practical king.

He said anything he wants done by the community, he leads by taking part.

He said when members of the community ask him not to do such, he tells them to go sit down as he intends to lead by example.

Oba Buremoh said of his 19 years on the throne: “My own king is to do as I do, not as I say.”

