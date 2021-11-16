Nigerian Military imposes curfew on Askira Uba, repels another attack

The Nigerian Military has imposed a curfew in Askira Uba and its environs in Borno State as troops repelled another attack in the axis.

PRNigeria gathered that fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province launched another attack in the area.

This time, it was on Dilli, with the attack swiftly repelled by the combined efforts of Air Taskforce and ground troops.

Dille is a village in Lassa under Askira Uba.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that the Nigerian troops have remained vigilant and combat-ready having got information on the movements of terrorists in some villages.

The source said: “We got intelligence that ISWAP Fighters were moving towards a bridge East of Wamdeo and Roumirgou villages in Askira Uba Province.

“We repelled their attempt today at a remote village called Dille under Lassa.

“We are not taking chances as we are in combat-ready to deal with them.”

