Nigerian Military foils attack on Aulari, destroys ISWAP guntrucks

Troops of the Nigerian Military on Sunday morning foiled a terrorist attack at Aulari town in Borno State, PRNigeria reports.

The attack was repelled on Sunday morning by the Nigerian Armed Forces, according to local sources in Bama.

The sources further disclosed that it was a group of Islamic State of West African fighters who attempted to overrun Aulari, a location about 11km West of Bama.

They said: “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully waded off the attack, while the terrorists had to retreat towards Sambisa Forest.”

A military intelligence officer confirmed the development to PRNigeria.

He said: “A NAF A-Jet was subsequently scrambled to track them as they retreated and luckily they were sighted in four guntrucks which were engaged.

“After engaging the guntrucks with rockets, three were completely destroyed and burning, while the other was immobilised.

“A number of insurgents were also neutralised in the process, while others were in disarray.”

