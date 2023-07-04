Nigerian masseuse collapses during massage-a-thon attempt

828 828

Nigerian masseuse Joyce Ijeoma, who is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals, has reportedly collapsed.

Her collapse generated mixed reactions on social media platforms with many praying for her recovery.

The 72-hour massage-a-thon attempt is ongoing in the Ikate, Lekki area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

In the now-viral video seen by The Nation, Ijeoma who has done over 36 hours, collapsed.

A colleague at the scene was seen trying to help her through the ground while she struggled for balance.

ALSO READ:

The Instagram live, which aired her activities, ended abruptly.

The young masseuse had become a trend after a video of her announcement surfaced last Sunday.

The trending video revealed her intentions to attempt the massage-a-thon challenge for 72 hours. The event began Saturday, July 1.

No official statement or update about the incident has been issued by her team as of the time of filing this report. The Nation