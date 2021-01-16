A Tiktok video, which named Nigerian married women as the highest cheaters in the world, is currently making the rounds on social media.

The video went viral after a Tiktok user listed eight different countries with the highest rate of women cheating on their husbands.

According to the user, the number of women cheating in the United States is 14 per cent, 16 per cent for France, 19 per cent for Singapore and 33 per cent for Russia.

Others are 39 per cent for Malaysia, 42 per cent for United Kingdom, 59 per cent for Thailand and Nigeria at 62 per cent, the highest.

The analysis, comes after condom brand, Durex, did a recent survey on its highest users in the world.

The survey, taken on 29,000 people in 36 countries, ranked Nigerian women as the most unfaithful in the world.