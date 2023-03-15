Nigerian man jailed for life over South African singer’s murder

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Nigerian, Onyeghani Ekene Dumkele, to life imprisonment for the murder of a multi-talented up-and-coming South African artiste, Shaun Douglas Chabalala, the MSN is reporting.

It also reported that the 37-year-old Dumkele bagged an additional 15 years imprisonment for aggravated robbery.

This included a 12-month suspended sentence on the condition that he be extradited to Nigeria after completing his concurrent sentence for murder and aggravated robbery.

The 23-year-old Limpopo artiste, Chabalala and his friend, Given Mzamane, were lured to the infamous Tambotle block of flats in Sunnyside, east of Pretoria, in May 2018 through a fake advertisement of a luxury camera.

Both of them arrived at the populated block of flats, with the intention of purchasing the advertised camera.

The Sunnyside police spokesperson, Captain Daniel Mavimbela, spoke about the incident, adding that Chabalala was robbed inside the seventh-floor residential unit, forcefully thrown out of the window and died at the scene.

“Mzamane testified that he forced his way out of the door and managed to escape, however, it was not before he had witnessed two men, who had participated in the robbery and attack on himself and Chabalala, lift Chabalala and throw him out of the window from the same apartment,” Mavimbela said.