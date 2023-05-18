Nigerian lesbian couple gets married in America + Photos

A Nigerian lesbian couple, Dr. Elizabeth Ekpo and Krystle Ekpo, one May 13, 2023 got married in the United States of America.

The wedding invitation of the couple showed that they got married in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America.

The sister of the bride, Chanda Anderson, shared the wedding photographs of the couple on her Facebook page on May 16, with the caption: “Nigerian Queens.”

Anderson wrote: “My baby sister Krystle got married to the love of her life Dr. Elizabeth Ekpo this past weekend in NOLA.

“I gained a additional sister Liz.

“I wish the both of you happiness and joy forever.

“Congratulations, I Love you all Always.”