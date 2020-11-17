Kelechi Nwogu, a Research Fellow at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, has advised Nigerian leaders to emulate the leadership qualities of late Jerry Rawlings, a former Ghanaian president.

Nwogu, an international relations expert, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday that Nigerian leaders should strive to rid the country of the endemic corruption, stressing that Rawlings cleansed Ghana from bad governance.

He said during his tenure, Rawlings focused on cleansing Ghana from corruption and idleness in the political system “and that is why Ghana is a better country now.”

“He is being celebrated before and after his death because he was a no nonsense president and a modern hero of Ghana.

“Nigerian politicians, right from local government level, should emulate Rawlings.

”There are lots of iniquities in our political system; Nigerian government should emulate J.J Rawlings’ policies and that can make our country a better one,” he said.

NAN reports that Rawlings, who died on November 12, was a Ghanaian military officer and politician who led the country from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.

He led a military junta until 1992 and later served two terms as a democratically elected president of Ghana.

Rawlings was a champion of the poor, but was later criticised for alleged human right abuses.