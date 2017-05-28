Nigerian Law School releases Bar exam results, 28% fail
The Nigerian Law School has released the summary of the final examination results conducted from April 22 to 28.
The Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Olarewaju Onadeko, (SAN), made this known in a statement on Saturday.
Onadeko said 2,125 students participated at the examinations, with 1,393 were successful.
According to him, candidates with Conditional Pass are 196, while 596 failed.
A further breakdown of the results showed that candidates with Pass accounted for 65.6 per cent, those with Conditional Pass represented 6. 4 per cent, while those who failed were 28 per cent.
Onadeko said that the Call to the Bar ceremony for the successful candidates will hold on July 13 in Abuja.