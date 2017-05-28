LATEST NEWS:
10. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 10, 20171min0

Related Articles

EntertainmentFeaturedMusic

Nigerian Sosoliso plane crash survivor hits America’s Got Talent + video

News

Amnesty Internattional chair in Turkey remanded in custody

FeaturedPolitics

Gov. Bello has released N1.4b to seven LGs for my recall – Melaye

CrimeFeatured

Breaking: Nigeria’s richest, most brilliant kidnapper arrested in Lagos palatial home

FeaturedFootballSport

Rohr drops Musa, unleashes Iwobi, Iheanacho on Bafana Bafana + full list

News

Gov. Lalong lambasts Arewa youth over eviction threat

FeaturedFootballSport

AFCON 2017 qualifier: Eagles, Bafana in ‘grudge’ duel

FeaturedFootballSport

Nigerian Law School releases Bar exam results, 28% fail

Nigerian-Law-School.jpg
The Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Olarewaju Onadeko, (SAN), made this known in a statement on Saturday

The Nigerian Law School has released the summary of the final examination results conducted from April 22 to 28.
The Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Olarewaju Onadeko, (SAN), made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Onadeko said 2,125 students participated at the examinations, with 1,393 were successful.

According to him, candidates with Conditional Pass are 196, while 596 failed.

A further breakdown of the results showed that candidates with Pass accounted for 65.6 per cent, those with Conditional Pass represented 6. 4 per cent, while those who failed were 28 per cent.

Onadeko said that the Call to the Bar ceremony for the successful candidates will hold on July 13 in Abuja.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousNigeria: What's God got to do with it?, by Femi Fani-Kayode

nextGov. Bello has released N1.4b to seven LGs for my recall - Melaye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Nigerian Sosoliso plane crash survivor hits America’s Got Talent + video

Gov. Bello has released N1.4b to seven LGs for my recall – Melaye

Nigerian Law School releases Bar exam results, 28% fail

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.