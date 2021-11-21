Nigerian lady sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia joins NDLEA

Zainab Habib Kila, the young girl of Jigawa State extraction who spent months in a Saudi Arabia jail between 2018 and 2019 after being framed for drug peddling, has been commissioned as an Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

She was released from a Saudi Arabia prison on April 30, 2019 when it was discovered that she did commit the crime.

The 25-year-old was among the newly-commissioned officers of the NDLEA that passed out from the agency’s academy in Rikkos, Plateau State.

After successful completion of the course, Kila was decorated with a star as Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics.

According to Kila, she decided to join the NDLEA and contribute her quota to the fight against illicit drugs because of the misfortune that befell her in Saudi Arabia.

She said: “What happened to me in 2018 was a turning point in my life, which I will never forget.

“I’ve decided to contribute my quota in the fight against illicit drugs in Nigeria.

“I was framed up, accused of peddling hard drugs.

“Now that I will commence work, I will make sure that investigation is done properly so that innocent persons are not implicated.”

The graduate of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano had spent four months in a prison in Jeddah, where she was on death row.

However, the Nigerian authorities, led by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), made the effort that led to her freedom.

Afterwards, the NDLEA burst a drug cartel in Aminu Kano International Airport and arrested those suspected to have planted the illicit drugs in Kila’s luggage without her knowledge.

In a chat with the BBC Hausa Service, Kila’s father, Habib Aliyu, was full of praises to Almighty Allah for his daughter’s commissioning as an officer of the NDLEA.

Similarly, her sister, Hajara, said they were happy and proud of Kila who hd successfully trained to become an NDLEA Officer.

Vanguard News Nigeria.