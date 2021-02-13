Google search on Saturday revealed that Nigerian ladies top the search rating on how to make this year Valentine’s Day memorable for their lovers.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated every Feb. 14 around the world and is associated with love.

Google, in a statement in Lagos by its Communication Officer, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade , said the spike in valentine related questions on its search engine, showed that lovers in Nigeria were already busy preparing to thicken the air with romance.

“In the last week, there has been huge spike in Valentine’s Day related searches on Google by Nigerians.

“The search for how to be romantic to your boyfriend on phone spiked by 250 per cent, while ‘Gift for boyfriend’ was searched 71 per cent more than ‘gift for girlfriend’ in the past week by Nigerians.

“It seems that Nigerian ladies are showing more commitment to lover’s day than the guys.

“ This may be as a result of Nigerian men requesting more for useful gift items that are not the usual for Valentine’s Day,” it said.

The firm revealed its search engine also showed that Nigerians were interested in the meaning of Valentine’s Day, as well as, conveying their heartfelt love messages of deep affection.

“The search for the ‘history of Valentine day celebration’ and ‘Valentine love letter’ spiked by +400 per cent and +550 per cent respectively. ‘Valentine message for my love’ also spiked by +300 per cent in the past week, ”it said.

Google said that search interest for Online Dating Apps also peaked during the pandemic which was a reflection that the pandemic had taken a toll on all aspects of life, including dating and relationships.

“Nigerians who cannot physically get together are finding alternatives with online dating apps and are becoming more trusting of using apps to find love,’’ it noted.

The firm listed some of the Valentine related questions asked by Nigerian on Google to include: “What is love?’, ‘What is the meaning of love?’ and ‘How to know if a guy loves you?’.

Also, ‘How to know if a girl loves you?’ and ‘How to ask a girl out?’

“Nigerians are keen on knowing ‘How to make love?’, as it was one of the top questions asked in the past week.

“Nigerians are definitely eager to impress their loved ones on Valentine’s Day. This is shown in the increase rate of ‘how-to’ searches about Valentine’s Day recently.

“Nigerians also want to know, ‘How to make a Valentine Card?’, ‘How to package Valentine gifts?’, ‘How to dress on Valentine?’ and ‘How to ask a girl to be your Valentine?’, “it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Google advised that it was imperative that lovers adhered to COVID- 19 preventive measures if they must spend Valentine’s Day outdoors.