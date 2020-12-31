A 27-year-old Nigerian, George Nkencho, has been shot dead in Ireland.

A video seen by The Eagle Online showed that shots were fired at what looked like a residential building where the Nigerian was on December 30, 2020.

Several persons fled in different directions in the melee that followed.

Reacting to the development, the Federal Government of Nigeria demanded for justice for Nkencho, who was said to be mentally challenged.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who made the Government’s position known, condemned in strong terms the killing of Nkencho.

A statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations, described the death of the young Nigerian from the shot fired by a Police Officer as callous and wicked.

Dabiri-Erewa called for a full, thorough and fair investigation into the matter.

She appealed to the obviously enraged Nigerian community in Ireland to exercise patience and await the outcome of investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The NIDCOM boss condoled with the family of Nkencho and the Nigerian community in Ireland over the killing and prayed God to give the family and friends of Nkencho the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Reacting, the African Advocacy Network Ireland has expressed shock to learn about the killing od Nkencho.

The group said the circumstances surrounding the killing of a mentally challenged young man has enraged the African community and demanded a full independent public inquiry.