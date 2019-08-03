A Canada based Non-Governmental Organization, Life of Hope Foundation, has announced the composition of its Board of Directors with the appointment of a Nigerian journalist, Chief Femi Shodunke, as a member.

Shodunke, a one-time Deputy Editor of the Nigerian Compass newspaper on Sunday, will henceforth participate fully in the activities of the Foundation, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Anike Stella Onile, said in a letter addressed to him.

Onile explained that the confirmation of Shodunke, who is also the Publisher of GatewayMail newspaper in Canada, was informed by his enviable track record of excellence in journalism and social pedigree as a community leader, particularly on his shared vision to help the underprivileged ones, especially children.

“I am pleased to confirm your appointment as a Board Member of Life of Hope Foundation, effective July 24, 2019,” she said in letter dated July 25, 2019, adding: “The appointment is for a term of renewable three years ending on July 31, 2022.”

Onile stressed: “All Directors are required to actively contribute to the work of our Board Committees, established to assist the Board in the oversight and control of the organization.

“Directors are also expected to participate in any strategic planning sessions, Life of Hope Annual General Meeting and any Briefings, together with the occasional Life of Hope function during the course of the year.

“I take this opportunity to welcome you as our Board of Director of Life of Hope Foundation and look forward to your contribution on the board.”

Shodunke, who was the President of Olumo Progressive Association Canada Inc, Toronto and Honorary Vice President of Yoruba Community Association Canada, expressed his sincere readiness to contribute his human and material resources to the growth of the Foundation and its beneficiaries.

He explained that the appointment was apt as it came at the time he had concluded plan to launch his proposed Foundation in the area of healthcare for children next year.

“I confirm receipt of your letter appointing me as a Board Member of your non-profit organization, Life of Hope Foundation,” Shodunke, currently the Public Relations Officer of Egba National Association USA and Canada, said.

“Indeed, your letter was really apt as it came at the time I look forward to launching my (our) Foundation next year in honor of my deceased daughter, with the sole aim of caring for children in the area of healthcare,” he stated. “This idea was nurtured in Nigeria and has matured over the years, particularly since my arrival in Canada.

“However, be rest assured that I shall dutifully discharge my utmost responsibilities in ensuring that the vision and mission of your organizations are achieved, particularly in the overall interest of our toddlers and young adults and those who will ultimately benefit tremendously from your Foundation, both in Canada and Nigeria.”

The Publisher, who is also the Baaroyin of Igbeinland, further said: “I look forward to cordial partnership.”

Shodunke was a former Chairman, Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council.