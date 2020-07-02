Nigerian international, Cyriel Dessers, has penned a four-year deal with Belgian top side, RC Genk.

The Belgian club has been trying to sign the forward for weeks and negotiations finally concluded earlier this week.

Heracles Almelo received over €4 million for the striker.

Dessers supported the club as a boy and now gets his dream move.

Dessers had an excellent campaign for Heracles, finishing joint top scorer in the league with 15 goals, while also adding five assists.

The 25-year-old previously played for NAC Breda and Utrecht before joining Heracles in 2019.

Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, but he elected to represent Nigeria at international level.

Dessers was called up by Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr for the African Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against the Sierra leone National football team in March.