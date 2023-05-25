Nigerian Idol’s spectacular live shows begin this Sunday

Nigerian Idol, the nation’s biggest singing competition, is set to ignite screens across Nigeria as it kicks off the highly anticipated live shows for Season 8 on May 28, 2023.

This season promises to be an electrifying display of talent, extraordinary performances, and unparalleled entertainment.

After intense auditions and captivating episodes, the judges have discovered the country’s most exceptional vocalists, now forming the highly coveted Top 10.

These extraordinary talents have captivated the hearts of millions and are ready to showcase their skills on the grand stage.

Viewers can expect a thrilling rollercoaster of emotions as the Top 10 contestants unleash their vocal prowess and battle it out week after week.

Each performance promises to be an unforgettable musical journey from spine-tingling ballads to explosive power anthems.

Renowned for its distinguished panel of judges, Nigerian Idol brings together expertise and industry knowledge.

The judges’ panel for this season of the show comprises D’banj, Simi and Obi Asika, who are music icons and industry trailblazers.

Their constructive criticism and insightful feedback provide the contestants with invaluable guidance, helping them reach new heights in their artistic journey.

In addition to the remarkable performances and expert judging, Nigerian Idol promises premium entertainment that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Spectacular stage designs, dazzling light displays, and heart-stopping production values will elevate the live shows to an entirely new level of spectacle.

To catch all the exhilarating performances, emotional moments, and edge-of-your-seat drama, tune in to Nigerian Idol on DStv Africa Magic Channels – Showcase, Urban and Family by 7pm on May 28, 2023.

The excitement reaches new heights with a dedicated Nigerian Idol pop-up channel (DStv ch. 199).

Fans can enjoy exclusive “behind-the-stage” conversations and catch up on all the auditions.

For more information on Nigerian Idol, visit: www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol.

You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.