Nigerian Idol: Winner emerges in Season 9

After months of competing with some of Nigeria’s best performers and vocalists who auditioned for the ninth season of Nigerian Idol, Chima Udoye has been crowned the winner of this year’s edition at the finale, which was held on Sunday.

With an intense finale episode, the live shows started with the show’s top 10 contestants taking to the stage.

They performed John Legend’s “Glory”.

It was immediately followed by the winners’ performances.

Progress, Nigerian Idol Season 7 winner, performed alongside the Bigi Idol winner.

Victory Gbakara, Nigerian Idol Season 8 winner, performed an original he wrote before his season’s finale.

The night soon got intense with performances from guest performers such as Chike, Simi and then the top three finalists.

Soon after, the winner Udoye was crowned.

Udoye is known for his onstage charisma and vocal dexterity that has left the judges: 9ice, Omawumi and Ric Hassani, speechless with every performance.

During the finale performances, Omawumi pointed out that Udoye was in a competition with himself, a true testament to how his rise on the show shows how much he’s capable of beyond the boundaries of the competition.

Specialising in jazz and soul music, Udoye revealed at the beginning of the show that he hopes to showcase not only his vocal prowess, but also use the Nigerian Idol platform to inspire others.

Twelve weeks later, he’s crowned the winner.

During her speech at the finale, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, commended Udoye for emerging winner, while highlighting the resilience it took for him to get to this spot.

Following a night of live performances from vocal powerhouses and artists such as Simi, Chike and Victory Gbakara, Nigerian Idol S8 winner, Udoye was presented with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, DStv Explora plus a one year premium subscription.

The grand prize was also inclusive of a music deal along with a music video.

