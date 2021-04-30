Auditions in the ongoing Nigerian Idol Season 6 competition have featured the good, bad and unbelievable singing talents across the country.

The competition grows fiercer as the contestants are narrowed down to the Top 10 and then will proceed to the Nigerian Idol live shows, which begins on May 9.

As viewers wait to see how the show pans out, the organisers have announced a special twist to the season called the Wooden Mic Competition.

Wooden Mic is an alternative competition to the singing talent show dedicated to the contestants who were not selected by the judges during their auditions due to their inability to showcase an actual singing talent.

A shortlist of these contestants who didn’t make it to the Theatre Week will contend for the Wooden Mic title, with the winner decided by the public.

Here’s how to make your selections:

• Go to the video page on the official Nigerian Idol website – www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol

• On the website, select the ‘Wooden Mic’ menu option.

• Watch the 40 Wooden Mic finalists.

• Select your favourite on our website or our mobi site ONLY.

The selection is open to everyone and each person gets 10 selections per platform.

This is not a voting process, so SMS and the MyDStv/MyGOtv app voting are not required.

The Wooden Mic competition opened on April 25 and will run till June 30, 2021.

Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

The show is available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Max and Jolli.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com and download MyDStv or MyGOtv Apps to pay your subscription or switch your package.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Keep up with the show via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost.

The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol, and follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Twitter https://twitter.com/Nigerianidol, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nigerianidol/ and Facebook www.facebook.com/nigidol