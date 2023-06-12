Nigerian Idol Season 8 live shows continue as Constance exits

The Nigerian Idol Season 8 live shows continue to captivate audiences with their performances, and this Sunday was no exception.

Over 15 million votes poured in this week alone, proving that fans can’t get enough of the sensational top 8. Among the contestants, only one would be left behind, making this week’s episode all the more suspenseful.

Former Nigerian Idol winner Progress posed trivia questions to the contestants based on the songs they were about to perform. This interaction entertained and tested the knowledge and understanding of the participants and their chosen songs.

Following the nationwide votes, Chisom was the first performer among the top 7, who mesmerized the crowd with a remarkable rendition of Rema’s song, “Holiday.” Chisom’s electrifying performance set the bar high for the rest of the night.

Next up was Goodness, who impressed the judges and drew in the crowd with a soulful rendition of Oxlade’s “Kulosa.”

Quest, the third contestant to take the stage, delivered a powerful rendition of “Paradise Road” by the South African female vocal group Joy. Her performance resonated and sent goosebumps everywhere.

Ose Daniel was up next, taking on the legendary Fela Kuti’s iconic hit, “Zombie.” Ose’s performance and delivery breathed new life into the song, earning him well-deserved praise from the judges.

Savy Henry climbed the stage next and gave a beautiful rendition of Asa’s chart-topping song, “Jailer,” from her debut album, impressing both the judges and the audience.

Up next was Victory Gbakara, who took on the challenge of performing Lucky Dube’s renowned reggae hit, “Prisoner.” His energetic and heartfelt rendition honoured the spirit of African reggae, captivating the audience with his powerful vocals.

With only two contestants remaining, Precious Mac and Constance took the stage, vying for the remaining spot. The tension was palpable, as one of them would face elimination by the end of the night.

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Constance, as she would no longer appear on the Nigerian Idol Season 8 stage.

In a fitting conclusion to the live show, Precious Mac delivered an awe-inspiring performance of Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s beloved song, “Umqombothi.” Her phenomenal voice and stage presence left the audience in awe, securing her position in the top 7.

The Nigerian Idol live shows continue next week. Don’t forget to vote for your favourite contestants, as the power to determine who stays and leaves is solely in the hands of the viewers. Voting is open now and will close at 9 pm on Thursday, 15 June 2023. Viewers can vote via the Africa Magic website and mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

To catch all the exhilarating performances, tune in to Nigerian Idol on DStv Africa Magic Channels – Showcase, Urban, and Family at 7 pm on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Relive all the moments from the live show and great behind-the-scenes content by heading over to the Africa Magic and Nigerian Idol YouTube pages. Also, catch live performances on the go anywhere across Nigeria with the DStv app.

For more information on Nigerian Idol, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates using the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.