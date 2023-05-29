Nigerian Idol Season 8: Check Out The Top 10’s Biographies

The Nigerian Idol season 8 live shows began on Sunday, May 28, 2023, and the top 10 contestants took on the stage to perform live. All the acts had completely different styles, but they had incredible talent in common.
We’ve gathered some key information you should know about the contestants below, as well as their social media handles.
Abagus Abraham Yinebon
Age: 28 years old
State of Origin: Bayelsa state.
Tribe: Ijaw
Religion: Christianity
Family: He is the first child of twelve children, eight from his mom and four from his stepmom. His dad is late.
Occupation: Nurse
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: Abagus Yinebon
Twitter: @AbagusY
Instagram: @abrahamabagus
TikTok: @abraham07
Chisom Obi Emmanuel
Age: 23 years old
State of Origin: Anambra State
Tribe: Igbo
Religion: Christianity
Education: Currently an undergraduate at the National Open University of Nigeria, studying Computer Science.
Family: He is from a family of six. He has three brothers.
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: Chisom Unusual
Twitter: @callme_chisom_
Instagram: @callme_chisom_
Tiktok:@callme_chisom_
Constance Temitope Olatunde
Age: 18 years old
State of Origin: Ekiti State
Tribe: Yoruba
Religion: Christianity
Family: She is from a family of four. She has a sister.
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: Constance Olatunde
Twitter: @ConstanceZoeyy
Instagram: @constanceolatunde
Oisamoje Daniel Ruben
Age: 24 years old
State of Origin: Benin
Tribe: Email
Religion: Christianity
Family: He has four siblings. His dad is late.
Occupation: Fish Farmer
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: Ose Daniel
Twitter: @iam_oseDaniel
Instagram: @iam_osedaniel
Goodness Urheriogho
Age: 23 years old
State of Origin: Delta State
Tribe: Urhobo
Religion: Christianity
Education: Graduate of Microbiology at Delta state university, studied Etiquette and Reservation at The School of Aviation.
Family: Her parents are pastors. She has a brother. She lived with her family in Delta until she moved to Abuja.
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: Goodness Urherigho
Twitter: @Goodness4321778
Instagram:@goodness_ur
Precious Mac Ibiama, popularly known as Precious Mac
Age: 23 years old
State of Origin: Bayelsa state
Tribe: Ijaw
Religion: Christianity
Family: She has a sister, Faith Mac, that has been on the show before. Her older sister made it to top 11 on Nigerian Idol season 6.
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: PreciousMac
Twitter: @_preciousmac_
Instagram: @_preciousmac
Tiktok: @_preciousmac
Queen Esther Ibrahim. popularly known as Quest.
Age: 27 years old
State of Origin: Oyo state
Tribe: Yoruba
Religion: Christianity
Education: A graduate of Library Archival and Information Studies at the University of Ibadan
Family: First child of four children, and engaged to the love of her life.
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: Queen Quest Ibrahim
Twitter: @playmequest
Instagram: @playmequest
Tiktok: @playmequest
Akwugo Reigneth Oghenevere, popularly known as Reigny.
Age: 30 years old
State of Origin: Delta state
Tribe: Urhobo
Religion: Christianity
Education: Bachelor of education holder in Theatre Art.
Family: First child of five children
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: Reigny Diamond Osaye
Twitter: @ReignyDiamond
Instagram:@reigny_diamond
Tiktok:@ReignyDiamond
Savior Henry Eyo popularly known as Savy Henry.
Age: 27 years old
State of Origin: Akwa Ibom State
Tribe: Etinan
Religion: Christianity
Education: Graduate of Computer Science from Yaba College of Technology
Family: He has two siblings.
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: Savy Henry
Twitter: @savyhenry_
Instagram: @savyhenry_
Tiktok: @savy_henry
Victory Gbakara
Age: 24 years old
State of Origin: Delta State
Tribe: Urhobo
Religion: Christianity
Education: A graduate of Law from the University of Benin.
Family: He is the second child of five children.
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: Victorygbaks Gbakara
Twitter: @VictoryGbakara
Instagram: @victory.gbaks
Tiktok: @victorygbaks
