Nigerian Idol Season 8: Check Out The Top 10’s Biographies

The Nigerian Idol season 8 live shows began on Sunday, May 28, 2023, and the top 10 contestants took on the stage to perform live. All the acts had completely different styles, but they had incredible talent in common.

We’ve gathered some key information you should know about the contestants below, as well as their social media handles.

Abagus Abraham Yinebon

Age: 28 years old

State of Origin: Bayelsa state.

Tribe: Ijaw

Religion: Christianity

Family: He is the first child of twelve children, eight from his mom and four from his stepmom. His dad is late.

Occupation: Nurse

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: Abagus Yinebon

Twitter: @AbagusY

Instagram: @abrahamabagus

TikTok: @abraham07

Chisom Obi Emmanuel

Age: 23 years old

State of Origin: Anambra State

Tribe: Igbo

Religion: Christianity

Education: Currently an undergraduate at the National Open University of Nigeria, studying Computer Science.

Family: He is from a family of six. He has three brothers.

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: Chisom Unusual

Twitter: @callme_chisom_

Instagram: @callme_chisom_

Tiktok:@callme_chisom_

Constance Temitope Olatunde

Age: 18 years old

State of Origin: Ekiti State

Tribe: Yoruba

Religion: Christianity

Family: She is from a family of four. She has a sister.

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: Constance Olatunde

Twitter: @ConstanceZoeyy

Instagram: @constanceolatunde

Oisamoje Daniel Ruben

Age: 24 years old

State of Origin: Benin

Tribe: Email

Religion: Christianity

Family: He has four siblings. His dad is late.

Occupation: Fish Farmer

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: Ose Daniel

Twitter: @iam_oseDaniel

Instagram: @iam_osedaniel

Goodness Urheriogho

Age: 23 years old

State of Origin: Delta State

Tribe: Urhobo

Religion: Christianity

Education: Graduate of Microbiology at Delta state university, studied Etiquette and Reservation at The School of Aviation.

Family: Her parents are pastors. She has a brother. She lived with her family in Delta until she moved to Abuja.

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: Goodness Urherigho

Twitter: @Goodness4321778

Instagram:@goodness_ur

Precious Mac Ibiama, popularly known as Precious Mac

Age: 23 years old

State of Origin: Bayelsa state

Tribe: Ijaw

Religion: Christianity

Family: She has a sister, Faith Mac, that has been on the show before. Her older sister made it to top 11 on Nigerian Idol season 6.

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: PreciousMac

Twitter: @_preciousmac_

Instagram: @_preciousmac

Tiktok: @_preciousmac

Queen Esther Ibrahim. popularly known as Quest.

Age: 27 years old

State of Origin: Oyo state

Tribe: Yoruba

Religion: Christianity

Education: A graduate of Library Archival and Information Studies at the University of Ibadan

Family: First child of four children, and engaged to the love of her life.

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: Queen Quest Ibrahim

Twitter: @playmequest

Instagram: @playmequest

Tiktok: @playmequest

Akwugo Reigneth Oghenevere, popularly known as Reigny.

Age: 30 years old

State of Origin: Delta state

Tribe: Urhobo

Religion: Christianity

Education: Bachelor of education holder in Theatre Art.

Family: First child of five children

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: Reigny Diamond Osaye

Twitter: @ReignyDiamond

Instagram:@reigny_diamond

Tiktok:@ReignyDiamond

Savior Henry Eyo popularly known as Savy Henry.

Age: 27 years old

State of Origin: Akwa Ibom State

Tribe: Etinan

Religion: Christianity

Education: Graduate of Computer Science from Yaba College of Technology

Family: He has two siblings.

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: Savy Henry

Twitter: @savyhenry_

Instagram: @savyhenry_

Tiktok: @savy_henry

Victory Gbakara

Age: 24 years old

State of Origin: Delta State

Tribe: Urhobo

Religion: Christianity

Education: A graduate of Law from the University of Benin.

Family: He is the second child of five children.

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: Victorygbaks Gbakara

Twitter: @VictoryGbakara

Instagram: @victory.gbaks

Tiktok: @victorygbaks

Each of these acts are up for possible eviction this week. The audience’s votes determine who makes it to the top 9 next week or who goes home. To vote, head to the DStv and GOtv apps or the mobile or website to keep your favourite contestant in the game. For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.