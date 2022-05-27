Nigerian Idol Season 7 winner, Progress Chukwuyem, visits sponsor

The winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 7, Progress Chukwuyem, has applauded the award-winning Bigi carbonated soft drink brand of Rite Foods for the massive role in ensuring the success of the music talent discovery platform, for making it memorable and the warm reception accorded him during his visit to the company’s corporate office in Lagos.

The visit by the music Idol and other 11 contenders of the show, Thursday, 26 May, 2022, was intended at appreciating Bigi’s immense support for the show and in creating a platform for showcasing his talent which was demonstrated in the 10-weeklong performances that led to his victory, after being refreshed by the brand’s inimitable flavour.

He attested in a press by the foods company that the visit was an exciting moment as Progress made known his favourite Bigi variant, from the 13 on the product portfolio, pointing out that the Bigi Orange is his choice of carbonated soft drink, the refreshing and unique taste are what he said shaped his choice. According to him, the orange product stands for fruitfulness which literarily invigorates his stunning performance on stage.

The 21-year-old talented singer, from Ika South of Delta State, won the Idol crown, after defeating Zadok Aghalengbe, age 27, from Edo State, at the grand finale of the show on Sunday, 22 May, to win N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) worth of prizes.

It includes cash of N30,000,000, a new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks, an EP and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.

The elated Progress, who was accompanied by the other 11 contestants, after a grand reception, stated that music brought him to the Nigerian Idol show and that he will continue to do it as it is his passion. He will also share it with the world in accordance with the talent inherent in him.

The contemporary gospel and inspirational artiste, who is known for his stunning renditions, avowed that he will be involved in musical acts that will encourage people around the globe that they can always actualize their dreams with a high sense of commitment, as well as to communicate peace, love, and positive change.

He stated that Bigi is a supporter of talent and cares deeply about the well-being of its consumers, just as it did to them during the reality show, and that he would relay that to them and the way it has always been, as a consumer-centric brand. “I give kudos to Bigi for sponsoring the Nigerian Idol,” he remarked.

According to Progress, if Bigi had not sponsored the show, he would not have attained the fame already gotten since he won the musical contest. “Bigi is why the world knows me now and I am glad about that, I thank Bigi for the great support, for making the show worthwhile.”

While encouraging others to put in their best in what they do, especially in a competition like the Nigerian Idol, he said “never look down on yourself and when you get on the stage be truthful to yourself, believe in your vocals and performances, l came as a young man that just sings in the church and right now l am a winner, so never care about the kind of genre you do, continue with it, and it will always be your best.”

On the Bigi powered 10-week show, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, pointed out that it was one of the unflinching testimonies of the company’s relentless commitment to strengthening the Nigerian creative industry by discovering and nurturing young talents that will become superstars in their music genres and make the nation proud at global events.

The Bigi variants that have dictated the pace in Nigeria’s beverage sector of the economy include: the Bigi Cola, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Cola (zero sugar), Bigi Ginger Ale, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and Bigi Tamarind.