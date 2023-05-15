Nigerian Idol 8: 29 contestants survive duet stage

Twenty-nine contestants have qualified for the last phase of theatre week in the ongoing Nigerian Idol season, after overcoming the challenge of the duet phase.

Sixty contestants commenced the duet stage of the season, hoping to seal a place in the top 10 for the live show. Each of the duet partners received tutelage from vocal coaches who worked on their cords and stage performance skills.

Sir Danny and Amaka set the ball rolling on the night with their splendid rendition of “Shekere” by Yemi Alade and Angelique Kidjo.

The duo set the tone for 27 others whose performances were good enough to convince the judges on the night.

Among those who scaled the huddle is 17-year-old Constance whose duet partner, Ruby was eliminated. One of the twin brothers, Mina, made it to the next phase while Mira was evicted. Precious Mac also did enough to convince the judges while her duet partner was dropped. Daniel, Constellar, Savvy Henry, Quest, Ose Daniel, Abraham, Goodness, Amb Lawrence, Busayo, Victory, Eloehi, Chisom, Yella, and Maio also made it to the last phase of theatre week.

The judges tasked the remaining contestants to work hard and take the potentially life-changing opportunity of making it into the live show.

“It’s important for you to know how big this platform is and how many people watch this show. Talent is not enough. If you don’t put in the work, it means nothing,” said Obi Asika.

“Forget how good you think you are. How much better can you be,” added Simi.

The 29 contestants have one performance left for a slot on the live show starting 28 May.

