Nigerian Governors tour Pakistan for post-insurgency management

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and his Borno and Adamawa States counterparts, Prof. Babagana Zulum and Umaru Fintiri respectively, have toured Pakistan to understudy the country’s post-insurgency disaster management.

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs, disclosed this in Damaturu on Monday.

The tour was organised by the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project of the World Bank and coordinated by the North East Recovery and Stability Programmes Management and Coordination CELL, North East Development Commission.

Mohammed, who spoke with newsmen, said the tour would deepen the governors’ understanding of international best practices in crisis management, disaster resilience and urban development.

He said: “The visit aims to: understand best practices and solutions relevant to MCRP AF and NEDC/BAY mandates. Strengthen institutional capacity for planning, recovery, and stabilisation.

“Enhance implementation of infrastructure, services, and social cohesion.

“Improve planning for post-NEDC phases and Increase MDAs’ capacity to design and implement sustainable projects.”

The Director-General said the team had so far visited Punjab Municipal Development Fund Corporation (PMDFC, LGCD) and Punjab Planning and Development Board (PnD Board).

Mohammed said the governors were expected to visit Punjab Disaster Management Authority, PMDFC Municipal services projects, Islamabad Disaster Risk Management Portfolio and Khyber Project for Rural Investment and Institutional Support.

He said the team would meet with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority and UN agencies, among others, during the visit.

“Governor Buni will have bilateral discussions with heads of donor organisations and private sectors for resource mobilisation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NERSP PMC Cell is a World Bank-funded initiative supporting recovery and peace-building in the North East States of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.