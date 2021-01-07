The President of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers and National Publicity Secretary (South) of the Association of Nigerian Authors, Wole Adedoyin, has been appointed as member of the International Human Rights Art Festival Advisory Council For African Literary Projects and Nigerian Outreach Coordinator.

This comes three years after he was appointed by the Gibran National Committee in Beirut, Lebanon as the Coordinator of Gibran Khalil Gibran Society in Nigeria and Africa.

According to a statement, Adedoyin was appointed by Tom Block, Founder and Executive Director of the International Human Rights Art Festival.

On his part, Adedoyin thanked Block for the appointment, pledging to work in accordance with the rules and guidelines of IHRAF and ensure that the objectives in Africa are achieved.

IHRAF gives voice to the voiceless, protects freedom of expression, and uses creativity to highlight human rights and social justice causes around the world.

The organization brings together all members of society through her programmes, from artists-in-exile and at risk; to activists on the front lines of the struggle for rights and justice in their own country; to artists working in all media; and to national and international politicians, government agencies, social leaders and celebrities.

IHRAF believes that creative engagement with all members of the society is the surest path toward social justice and positive change.

Adedoyin is an alumnus of the Study Abroad in Lebanon programme, an initiative of the Wole Soyinka Foundation, Notre Dame University, Louaize and Cedars Institute, Lebanon.

He is currently the President of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers and the National Publicity Secretary (South) of the Association of Nigerian Authors.

Before becoming the National Spokesperson of the Association of Nigerian Authors, Adedoyin had served in different committees set up by various Presidents of the Association.

Three of the committees are: National Teen Authorship Scheme (served as National Secretary of the Committee – 2011-2015), Young Writers Mentorship Scheme (also served as National Secretary of the Committee 2016-2019) and Intellectual Property Protection and Advancement Committee (also served as its National Secretary – 2018-2019).

Adedoyin founded the Society of Young Nigerian Writers in 2011.

SYNW is an umbrella organisation that was founded to promote creative writing and literary arts among writers based in Nigeria between the ages of 10 and 40.

It was founded in 2010 at the former house of the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, at the University of Ibadan.

It was formerly known as the World of Poets and Literary Society.

Society of Young Nigerian Writers is a member of the International Authors Forum.

It has also collaborated with different international organizations like Alliance Francaise (Nigeria), 100 Thousand Poets for Change (USA), Woman Scream International Poetry and Arts Festival (Italy) and lately International Human Rights Art Festival (USA).

Adedoyin is the brain behind annual literary events like Fagunwa Day, Read Across Nigeria, National Week of Remembrance for Departed Writers and National Book Awareness Week.