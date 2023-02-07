Nigerian Footballer dies during match in Spain

A Nigerian who plays for CD Madridejo FC of Spain, Hadi Ado Bala, is dead.

The ex-Jigawa Golden Stars defender collapsed and died during his side’s Sunday home match against SP Cabanillas.

CD Madridejo FC play in Spain’s Terceira Division.

A statement by the Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation said Bala, 21, collapsed for no apparent reason in the 39th minute of the match.

Medical personnel at the Municipal Toledo Stadium were said to have immediately come to his aid, but effort to revive him proved abortive.

He was pronounced dead 30 minutes after.

According to available information, Bala was born in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

He started his football career with Arewa United FC.

He played for several club sides, including Shareef Academy, Golden Balley, Zaria Bees and Salama FC, all in Kafanchan, before he moved to Plateau and Jigawa States.

He played for International Development Academy, Valencia before joining CD Madridejo in Madrid, Spain.

