Nigerian filmmaker dies in Toronto

A Nigerian actor, film producer, and director, Kayode Adewumi, has passed away in Toronto, Canada, after a prolonged illness.

According to an announcement by his family on Instagram, he died on Saturday.

The statement read, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning June 28, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

“KP braved, challenged and conquered a long time illness until his last breath this morning.

“KP, a cherished son, husband, father, brother, and friend, a gifted film maker, actor and producer whose work inspired many. Beyond his talent, it was his kindness, warmth, and generous spirit that truly defined him. He touched countless lives, both on and off the screen, and will be deeply missed.”

Also Read

Peters was best known for creating the sitcom Flatmates in 2004 and serving as executive producer of its successor, My Flatmates,

He began his artistic journey with Theatre 15 at the University of Lagos. He later moved into television, producing popular series like Twilight Zone and Papa Ajasco and Company.

His transition into film included directing 13 Letters (2019) and Crazy Grannies (2021), among others.

Post Views: 2