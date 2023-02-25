Nigerian entertainers complain of voting disruption, thugs

Different entertainers in Nigeria have taken to their social media handles to complain of the shenanigans going on in their polling units in Lagos State.

Iyabo Ojo said that her polling unit at Oba-Elegushi Street, Ajah witnessed mayhem.

She said: “Guys this is happening live here at Elegushi. The voting was going on peacefully, not until some hoodlums, who covered their faces came and started fighting. They almost killed a man. They scattered the voting process. We don’t have army at this zone. I’m wondering why there’s no army personnel here.”

She also stated that voters were not allowed to vote at a polling unit in Iba, Lagos State, unless they declared for APC.

Another actress, known popularly as Lolo in Jennifer’s Diary, said in a video: “Ladies and gentlemen, you can see the way I’m sweating. The polling unit I was inside Ajah, they came with juju and started to scuttle the whole process. They scattered the whole process. We had to run for our dear lives. I’m distressed and unhappy that in this 2023 that we are supposed to be expecting better, we are still seeing this happening. It’s just unfortunate.”

Omoni Oboli complained about the late arrival of voting materials. She tweeted: “We are waiting for INEC! We go nowhere!”

Chioma Akpotha, who said she had been at the Ikota Primary School since 7:am, said in a video where she sounded distressed, was heard screaming and calling for soldiers.

She was heard screaming, “protect our votes! Protect our votes!”

Chioma and other female voters at the unit saved their ballot boxes from thugs who attacked the unit. However, Chioma was physically attacked by a female thug.

Some of the voters alleged that it was a deliberate ploy and that the police were in on it. They also alleged that the thugs that attacked the centre were brought in a car by a certain local government chairman in the local government area.

She said: “My fellow woman attacked me; I can’t believe it. Where are all the army convoy and army personnel, deployed to safeguard our votes, where are they? Jesus! Jesus! What is going on? I feel so used; I feel abused! All the EFCC officials that came, where are they? CNN and INEC, I am so disappointed in Nigeria.”

She was later heard screaming, “soldiers have arrived. Never in my life have I witnessed this kind of thing.”

Other voters at the polling unit were heard chanting at the sight of the soldiers, “We must vote! We must vote!”