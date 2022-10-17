Nigerian elected VP Academic Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School of Government

A young Nigerian woman, Enitan Okediji, has been elected the Vice-President of Academic Affairs at the prestigious Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, in Boston, USA.

The young Nigerian lady, who ran against several candidates, led the voting in multiple rounds of the election.

Okediji secured the support of her fellow students to represent their interests to the faculty and school administration.

Posting on her social media handles, Okediji, who is an international development professional and pioneer advocate of the African Union Youth Charter representing Nigeria, said: “I realize how essential it is for a person of color to hold the space for others and ensure that their voices fill the room.

“I count it a great honor and a call to service and I am grateful for the trust and confidence to represent students and issues to the Harvard Kennedy School Administration.”