The Editor of Newsdiaryonline, Abdallah el-Kurebe, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Editor disclosed this himself on Sunday.

In his account of how he got the news of his test result, El-Kurebe, who is based in Sokoto, northern Nigeria, wrote: “On Sunday afternoon, I got a call from a Doctor at one of the isolation centres that I had tested positive.

“So, there is the need for either their vehicle comes to your house to convey you or drive yourself to the isolation centre.

“‘Come with anything you want to have pleasure with so that we commence treatment.’”

El-kurebe also has an advice for his colleagues: “While I strongly believe that contracting COVID-19 is not a death sentence, I strongly advice colleagues to volunteer to get tested.”

The Management and staff of Newsdiaryonline has wished the Editor quick recovery as he begins treatment in Sokoto, the publisher, Danlami Nmodu, said on Sunday.