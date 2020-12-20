A Nigerian Medical Doctor, Ben Okigbo, and his wife, Theresa, have been found dead in their home in Texas, United States of America.

The police are suspecting murder-suicde.

Reports has it that they were found dead around 10:05am on December 18, 2020 at the Greatwood Subdivision in the 1500 block of Brookstone Lane.

Chief Eric Robins of Sugar Land Police Department, Texas said: “One of the kids dialed 911 apparently when he suspected that there was a fight or disturbance going on inside the resident and the Police said when its officers arrived at the house, they found the couple dead inside their home.

“It appears that it could be a potential murder-suicide but it has not been totally ruled.”

Reacting, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has condoled with the family of the deceased, particularly the children, who are now orphans, as well as members of the Nigerian diaspora community in the US.

NIDCOM prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

It added: “NIDCOM will continue to monitor police investigations into the unfortunate incident.”