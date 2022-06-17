Subscribe
Nigerian Doctor demands PVC in place of consultation fees + Video

By No Comments1 Min Read

A Nigerian Medical Doctor, Dr. Kingsley Obioha, has announced that in place of consultation fees to be paid in his hospital, patients will now be required to present their Permanent Voter Cards.

The Doctor, who is also a Professor, announced this to his patients as sighted in a viral video seen by The Eagle Online.

Obioha, who spoke with the patients in the waiting area of the hospital, educated his patients on the importance of having a PVC and the difference between the voters card and their bank Automated Teller Machine cards.

The patients looked surprisingly at each other while also smiling as the professor made the announcement and educated them.

