Nigerian Defence Academy set to graduate 260 cadets

The Nigerian Defence Academy says it will graduate and commission 260 officers cadet of the 68th regular course into the Nigerian Armed Forces on October 9.

The Deputy Commandant of the NDA, Air Vice Marshal Abiola Amodu, disclosed this on Wednesday at a news briefing.

Amodu, who spoke at the headquarters of the academy in Kaduna, explained that the cadets were divided into the three arms of the service with Nigerian Army having 130; NigerianNavy, 73; and Nigerian Air Force 67.

He said: “I am glad to announce that the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.”

Amodu added that the event would involve high security measures around the academy and neighbouring communities.

He noted that parts of key activities to mark the passing out parade included convocation lecture for the cadets and postgraduate students, a golf kitty, awards, regimental dinner, among others.

He said: “The lecture would be delivered by Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will grace the event as the Special Guest of Honour.

“Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, will also be a Special Guest of Honour at the event.”

Amodu further said that during the event, honorary degrees would be awarded to some deserving Nigerians who had distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour.

He urged members of the public to commit the cadets in their prayers at various religious gatherings across the country.