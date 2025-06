Nigerian Defence Academy fixes date for screening test of shortlisted applicants 

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Thursday, declared the screening test of shortlisted applicants for June 14.

The Academy Spokesman, Maj. Mohammad Maidawa made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna.

Maidawa said, “The Nigerian Defence Academy hereby notifies all applicants to the 77 Regular Course that the shortlisted for the screening test on 14 June are based on the official UTME results sent by JAMB to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“Candidates are advised to check the portal to eliminate network issues as the reason for not being shortlisted.

”Afterwards, those who were not shortlisted for the screening test are advised to verify the current status of their results from the JAMB.“

