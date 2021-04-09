Destiny Ehosa, the player with the most “Man of the Match” awards during the six-a-side and T20 cricket events of the ongoing National Sports Festival, is eyeing bigger accolades.

Ehosa produced three “Man of the Match” performances during seven matches at the festival, helping his team to top place on the sport’s medals table at the competition.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Benin he was looking forward to playing in the Indian Premier League.

“In view of this, I have been working on improving my game,” he said.

The University of Benin undergraduate helped the Edo team to a gold medal in the six-a-side event and a silver medal in the T20 event.

Ehosa, who was part of Nigeria’s national under-19 team during the World Cup qualifiers in 2019, recalled how much his game has improved after his participation.

He said: “I was invited after the Under-19 Qualifiers in 2019 to play for the Minister Cricket club in the UK.

“At the end of the season, I got the most wickets for my club – 47 wickets – and scored about 600 runs in the 2019 season.

“During the holidays, I usually traveled to the UK to play with the team and my game has improved greatly.

“If I continue this way and work hard, in the next three to four years, I see myself playing in the Indian Premier League.”

The IPL is arguably the biggest cricket league in the world.

Meanwhile, the One Day International event of the cricket competition at the 20th NSF begins on Friday.