Nigerian Correctional Service gets new spokesman

The Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, has approved the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Corrections Abubakar Umar as the new National Public Relations Officer of the Service.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Public Relations Officer, James Okoh, on Saturday in Abuja.

Okoh said that Umar took over from Francis Enobore, a Controller of Corrections, who had served in that capacity for seven years and retired from service.

According to him: “Until his appointment on Friday May 27, the new spokesman was Staff Officer ll at the National Public Relations Office.

“He joined the then Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) precisely on November 19, 1990 and has had a fruitful career working across several formations.

“He holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) Human Resources, from Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology.

“Before his deployment to the National Headquarters, he was the PRO, Correctional Service Staff College Kaduna and had previously served as Deputy PRO and PRO respectively, Kogi State Command.”