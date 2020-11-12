No fewer than 89 officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Enugu State were decorated with their new ranks on Thursday.

Decorating the personnel in Enugu, Joseph Emelue, Controller of NCoS, Enugu State Command, urged the newly-decorated personnel to redouble efforts in their service to the nation.

Emelue said that promotion came with a price, which was more dedication, saying that commitment remained the hallmark of the service.

“NCoS is a humanitarian service and we must show that dedication and sacrifice to ensure we contribute our positive quota to the development of the nation.

“Promotion is never a fanfare but a call to redouble one’s efforts and ensure commitment and dedication always.

“On behalf of the NCoS Controller-General, I congratulate all that got promoted and decorated today.

“While I will urge others anticipating promotion and decoration to be patient and ensure they continue with their high level of dedication to service. It will eventually come,’’ he said.

The controller, however, appreciated the NCoS Controller-General for the large number as well as having very senior officers promoted and decorated within the command.

“I sincerely appreciate the Controller-General for the promotion and decoration, which will act as motivation to staff for greater commitment to service,’’ Emelue said.

Basil Achusi, one of the newly-decorated officers, who spoke on behalf of all the decorated personnel, assured the authorities of the NCoS of their loyalty and commitment to duty always.

Achusi, who was decorated with the new rank of Deputy Controller of NCoS, also appreciated God, the NCoS Controller-General and senior officers for making the promotion and decoration possible.

“We are pledging to redouble our efforts and ensure delivery on any assignment in our schedule of duty,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that two officers were promoted and decorated with rank of Deputy Controller while six former Chief Superintendents were promoted and decorated with the rank of Assistant Controller.

Eight Superintendents were decorated as Chief Superintendents; one Deputy Superintendent decorated with the rank of Superintendent; two Assistant Superintendents 1 decorated as Deputy Superintendents; and nine Assistant Superintendents 11 decorated as Assistant Superintendents 1.

The remaining 61 personnel were decorated as Inspectors, among others.