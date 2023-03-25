Nigerian convicted in US flees home, nabbed by EFCC, extradited

A convicted Nigerian fugitive, Florence Enwerim Onyegbu, was on Thursday extradited to the United States of America, where she is wanted to answer to criminal charges bordering on the violation of the US law involving the offer and payment of illegal remuneration in a health care matter.

The extradition of the Nigerian fugitive was coordinated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This followed a request by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking assistance for her apprehension.

The EFCC said its investigations revealed that she had changed her name from Florence E. Onyegbu to Janet Boi in an attempt to remain hidden.

However she ran out of luck when operatives of the EFCC swooped on her at her residence in Ojodu area of Lagos State on February 21, 2022.

The anti-graft agency said that upon her arrest, a national identity card with the name Janet Boi as well as a Texas driver’s license with the name Florence Enwerim Onyegbu were found on her.

The Commission, on March 22, 2023 handed over Onyegbu to the FBI following an extradition order granted by Justice Z.B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on December 2, 2022.

It will be recalled that Onyegbu’s travails began after she was arrested on February 12, 2011 in the US and subsequently sentenced to 46 months imprisonment following a guilty plea over the violation of US law bordering on the offer and payment of illegal remuneration in a health care matter.

Although she was ordered to report for service of her sentence on April 4, 2011, she failed to surrender on that date.

Consequently, she was further charged with failure to surrender for service of sentence in violation of US Law on March 4, 2013.

