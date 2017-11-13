Nigerian content development board meets 2017 targets – Wabote

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board have accomplished all targets it set for 2017, according to its Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote.

Wabote made the declaration at the 2017 Practical Nigerian Content workshop in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

A statement by Obinna Ezeobi, the Media Relations Supervisor, Public Affairs Division of the board, on Monday in Lagos, reported the executive secretary as confirming the accomplishments.

Wabote said both the objectives set by industry stakeholders at the 2016 PNC and the ones set internally at the beginning 2017 by the board were met.

He said: “We have gone through all of them and we ticked the boxes.’’

The executive secretary recalled that one of his first directives in November 2016 was that operating companies could assume they received approval for any project if they did not get feedback from the board within 15 working days.

Wabote said: “We have streamlined our internal processes such that NCDMB is now positioned to review contracts within 100 days, provided submitted documents are in line with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act.

“We have demonstrated this in the last one year as evidenced in the unprecedented completion time of tendering process for the Zabazaba project.

“We have written to the Oil Producers Trade Section to jointly draw up similar agreements to ensure NCDMB’s role in the contracting process is clear and transparent in line with the Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business.”

Wabote said the Board had expanded its operations to the midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

He said: “We are now part of NLNG business activities.’’

He said the board had visited Dangote Refineries where it was agreed that Nigerian companies with required capacities be involved in the development of the project to meet cost and schedule timelines.

Wabote said: “A compendium of ancillary businesses required to sustain operation of the refinery is under development to support the operational phase of the huge 650,000 barrels/day refinery.’’

He reiterated that the 200 million dollars Nigerian Content Intervention Fund had been launched for oil and gas service providers that contribute to the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

He said: “The intervention fund has a single digit interest rate of eight per cent for loans extended to Nigerian Oil and Gas Service providers.

“It also has a single digit interest rate of five per cent for loans extended to community contractors.’’

He said the board was at the forefront of advocacy for the utilisation of in-country capacities beyond the oil and gas industry.

He disclosed: “We have local capacities in the manufacturing of pipelines, cables and paints among others that can be utilised in the construction and power sectors.’’

According to him, the service providers are also being encouraged to venture into the construction sector to utilise their equipment and project delivery expertise.

The executive secretary said other achievements included the launch of the upgraded NOGICJQS platform.

Wabote said: “Nigerian content equipment certificates, marine vessel categorisation and several other requests can now be carried out online.’’

He added that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme was going on progressively in five oil-producing states.

He added: “One key progress we have made in the last one year is to put in place a firm arrangement for the provision of 24/7 power supply to the industrial parks as they materialise.

“This is a core enabler for domiciliation of manufacturing in-country.’’