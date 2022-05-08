Nigerian community in South Africa mourns, eulogizes late Hilary Gardee

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) has expressed sadness over the passing of Miss Hillary Gardee, daughter of Godrich Gardee, former Secretary General of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

NICASA Publicity Secretary Mabel Edonmi, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday, lamented the sudden disappearance and later death of Hillary.

She narrated, on Friday April 29, 2022, Hillary was declared missing after she went shopping in Mbombela Mpumalanga Province.

“She was also the daughter of late Mrs Nnenna Gardee of Uzoakoli, Abia State, Nigeria and was the wife of Advocate Godrich Gardee, a South African politician and attorney.

“NICASA is distraught with the sudden disappearance and discovery of the dead body of Miss Hillary.

“She was found dead shot from the back of her head execution style in a field outside Mbombela city on Tuesday, May 3.

“NICASA send condolences to the Gardee family over the death of our sister, Miss Hillary.

“We pray for God’s comfort particularly to the father Advocate Godrich Gardee, the family and friends of Hillary,” she said.

The publicity secretary described late Hillary as a friend.

She expressed the Association’s appeal to the Police authority in the country to bring closure to the family, to ensure that the culprits get arrested and sentenced accordingly.

“We are encouraged by the swift action of the Police with the arrest of a suspect in Limpopo province, in connection with the murder.

“We hope that the arrest will lead to the speedy conclusion of the matter. We condemn femicide and other crimes targeted at women.

“May the beautiful soul of Hillary Gardee rest in perfect peace,” she added.