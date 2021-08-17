Nigerian coach bags two-year ban for match fixing

A coach of Cofine FC of Akwa Ibom, Remi Amadi, has been handed two-year ban for attempted plan to fix a match between his team and Bussdor FC.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation Disciplinary Committee, the Coach confessed to the accusation.

Amadi admitted to have attempted to manipulate the outcome or result of the match between Cofine FC v. Bussdor FC as seen in the audio conversation between them.

The coach also admitted that if the attempted manipulation had pulled through, the Club, Cofine FC, would have benefited from such manipulation.

Amadi was found guilty for master-minding the attempted match manipulation between Cofine FC versus Bussdor FC in a match played on March 15, 2021 at University of Calabar Stadium, Cross Rivers State.

He was banned for a period of two years from taking part in any football related activities from March 15, 2021 until March 14, 2023.

Amadi’s club was also fined N500,000 for being responsible for the action and inaction of its employee (Coach Remi Amadi) in the said match manipulation.

The result of the match between Cofine FC v. Bussdor FC played on March 15, 2021 at University of Calabar Stadium, Cross Rivers State was also cancelled.