Sequel to a rigorous selection exercise by Greatness University, Dr. Christopher Imumolen, a Nigerian serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, has emerged one of the successful awardees of the prestigious World Greatness Award, the Oscar of Humanitarian Civility Award.

He will be joining other Humanitarian Icons, who were shortlisted out of over 500 nominations, at the Luton Hoo Hotel in London for the award ceremony, billed for August 15, 2020.

The World Greatness University is the world’s first institution dedicated to discovering, developing, delivering and celebrating greatness.

The World Greatness Award focuses on people who are doing ordinary things in extraordinary ways by appreciating their tireless services, recognising their unparalleled contribution to humanity, practice and academia and to the publishing world with a variety of prestigious and legacy awards ceremony.

The award is coming at a period when the media, both locally and internationally, is awash with negative stories, which have regrettably dented the image of Nigeria.

Dr. Imumolen through his relentless effort and passionate crave for change has built and created a positive image for Nigeria.

Imumolen, who will be honoured under the “Creators of Greatness” category, has over the years achieved feats which endeared him to humanity.

For over a decade, the young philanthropist through his NGO, UNIC Foundation, in partnership with JPTS Institute, provided scholarship opportunities for over 4000 Africans.

In August 2019, he provided education kit for over 15,000 children across Nigeria.

Specifically in 2019, he gave a lifeline to 5000 entrepreneurs by providing support fund for their businesses, thereby reducing dependency on government and increasing the GDP of the countries.

He has mentored over 200,000 entrepreneurs the world over.

Aside Nigeria, six other African countries were selected for the award.

They are Kenya, Sierra Lone, Uganda, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Other nations of the world which will be receiving the prestigious award are United States of America, United Kingdom, India, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Sudan.

The World Greatness Awards are also given on merit to the world’s greatest civility humanitarians – people who are helping others and value the people they help – upon approval by the awards board based on a strict criteria.

It could be recalled that in May this year The World Presidential Civility Club appointed Dr. Imumolen as the new ambassador to the organisation.

This latest award clinched by the mogul marks a double honour for the deserving young Nigerian.