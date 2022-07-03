Nigerian celebrity marriage breakups dominate social media

About three Nigerian celebrity marriages made it to the social media during the week over divorce, alleged separation and extramarital affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria while keeping tab on weekly trends, however, observed that the week had kicked off with record breaking achievement for a Nigerian singer before the marriage woes became talk of the town.

On June 26, Nigerian singer and record producer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, emerged as the Best International Act winner at the BET Awards 2022 held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, United States of America.

Tems becomes the first female Nigerian artiste to have won the category, joining the likes of Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy as Nigerians who have won the BET Awards.

On Monday, the Judiciary sector took the scene as President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

NAN reports that the swearing in of Ariwoola, who is the next most senior in the hierarchy of the Supreme Court, as the new CJN, followed the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammed on health ground.

On Tuesday, Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke, announced the end of her marriage to her husband, Austin Faani.

The actress made the announcement on her instagram page while alleging instances of violence.

She wrote: “LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE. Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

“I don’t want to ‘die’ or go inexplicably ‘missing’. I sincerely and publicly apologise for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my perceived paradise.”

NAN reports that it is the second time in two years that the Nollywood actress will be announcing separation from her filmmaker husband, whom she got married to in 2013.

On the international scene, American RnB singer, R. Kelly, was on Wednesday sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and abuse of young girls.

On Thursday, Abdul Bello, popularly know as JJC Skillz, announced separation from his actress wife, Funke Akindele-Bello.

JJC Skillz made a post on his Instagram page, citing how his last two years in the marriage had been “extremely difficult”.

He wrote: “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA, I have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

The story subsequently began to generate different reactions as some felt bad for the break up while some fans tagged it as a publicity stunt.

On the same day, details of what led to the separation of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, of P. Square, from his wife, Anita Okoye, began to trend on social media platforms.

It, however, became full blown on Friday when the court papers filed by Anita were shared on social media, where Paul was accused of extramarital affairs.

On Saturday, award winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, clocked 31, and had encomiums poured on him by his fans.

The Grammy winner also celebrated his birthday on stage at the Sumol Summer Fest in Portugal.

A fan, on Twitter: @akojireal, tweeted: “Happy birthday Damini. If I could listen to only one artiste for the rest of my life, I will gladly choose you without second thoughts. Your music and journey inspires me.”