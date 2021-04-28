Flutterwave, a Nigerian fintech firm, has been named a “Pioneer” on TIME’s 2021 list of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the World.

In a list, which included big wigs like Apple, Twitter and Stripe, the firm makes history as the only African company to make it this year.

The list was divided into five categories: Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators, Disruptors and Titans.

TIME reports that the fintech company was chosen for its efforts in recharging retailers after the pandemic slowed travel in Nigeria.

Flutterwave Co-founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, explained that the digital payment provider launched a free promotion called: “Keeping the lights on.”

When pandemic lockdowns hit brick-and-mortar businesses in Africa, the digital-payment service was able to rapidly set up digital storefronts for 20,000 customers, throwing them a lifeline.

Agboola compares the infrastructure of digital transactions across nations and platforms: “You don’t want to think about it, you just want it to work.”

It would be recalled that Flutterwave hit tech-unicorn status in March when it secured $170 million in Series C funding from global investors, valuing the company at more than $1 billion.

TIME gathered nominations from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as industry experts, to compile the list.

Health care, entertainment, transportation, technology and a variety of other industries are among those represented.

The relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success of each company were then evaluated.

Other companies listed under “Pioneers” included Rihanna’s SAVAGE X FENTY, Bumble, Beyond Meat, Hello Sunshine, Strava, Klutch Sports Group.