Nigerian Breweries excites consumers with mini brewery at Beer Festival

Nigerian Breweries, the foremost brewer in Nigeria, revved up the excitement and fun at the Nigeria Beer Festival by the arrays of its leading brands and the display of the Star brewing process at the venue of the event.

The mini brewery (Sensor Room) was on display to showcase the process of brewing Star Lager Beer from the grain to glass.

This attracted participants at the event who affirmed that Nigerian Breweries has the most visible and exciting branding with its products available for exhibition and tasting.

Apart from the conspicuous branding of the arena with Star, the other beer brands from the company became the toast of the teeming crowd.

A group of Chinese nationals that were at the Nigerian Breweries stand with the Heineken brand, said they are very much passionate about the product because of its flavour and aroma, which is not found in others.

Kelvin Lee, one of the Chinese nationals, said: “The taste of beer, the world over, is almost the same, but Heineken is different and l derive utmost satisfaction from it.

“I am also attracted to it because it is produced by an industry leader.”

Andrew Ado, a Ghanaian, a consumer of Star Lager Beer, said he likes the company’s products because of the value he derived for his money.

“I believe in quality and go for things that offer the right value for money, and these are what Nigerian Breweries stands for,” Ado said.

The Corporate Affairs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries, Kufre Ekanem, explained that the company’s involvement in the beer festival is to reinforce the culture of beer as a social lubricant, which brings people from diverse backgrounds to unite in enjoyment through responsible drinking.

Ekanem added that the Nigeria Beer Festival provided a fitting ambience to showcase lifestyle as well as culture in a carnival atmosphere with various beer brands connecting with their existing and potential consumers.

This culture touch point is in line with the view of social scientists that that beer is among the symbolic vehicles for identifying, describing, constructing and manipulating cultural values and interpersonal relationships.

They classify different alcoholic beverages in terms of their social and cultural meanings.