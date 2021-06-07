Nigerian Breweries, brewers of Life Continental Lager and Goldberg Lager Beer have announced plans to continue their tradition of investing in artisans and small businesses through the Goldberg Isedowo and Life Progress Booster initiatives.

The empowerment platforms have impacted nearly 1000 businesses and artisans with grants of N200,000.

Launched in 2015, Life Progress Booster focuses on rewarding enterprising minds with the sum of N200,000 to help them implement ideas that will scale their business operations. Since inception, the CSR project has supported at least 600 businesses, mostly in the South of Nigeria.

Commenting on the impact of these campaigns over the years, Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Portfolio, Nigerian Breweries Plc., said it has been a delight to watch the Life Progress Booster campaign grow and help many businesses in the Southern part of Nigeria scale and achieve some sustainability.

She added that; “these projects are important considering the economic issues and rising rate of unemployment in the country, as they are the best reminders that hard work always pays.”

“Life Progress Booster is expected to cover Rivers, Delta and Edo states, in addition to the five states of the South East, while Goldberg’s Isedowo will go through Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Lagos and Ekiti states.

“In the last four years, Goldberg has awarded at least N3,000,000 to 100 artisans mostly within rural communities in the target states that it has reached, also celebrating their successes with exciting large scale experiential events.”

At the Progress booster activation events, consumers can submit their business plans as entries to win N200,000.”