Nigerian Breweries empowers 360 retailers nationwide with business training 

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has launched an empowerment programme, tagged EDGE, “Empowerment to Drive Growth & Excellence”, designed to upskill its customers nationwide, enhancing their entrepreneurial capacity and driving sustainable growth.

The initiative will benefit 360 high-value retail outlets and sub-distributors across 12 regions through a comprehensive training that will equip retail customers and sub-distributors with the tools and skills necessary for long-term business success.

The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, explained that the program reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to empowering those at the core of its distribution network, thereby reinforcing its market leadership.

According to Odenigbo, “We are taking a proactive step to reinforce customer relationships and ensure business continuity in our value chain. Building the entrepreneurial capacity of our customers is not just a goodwill gesture, it is a strategic imperative. When our customers grow, we grow. However, this program is designed to ensure that both our partners and our business are future-proofed for success.”

Also speaking, the Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, emphasized the commercial importance of the EDGE program, stating: “Our retail partners and sub-distributors are the backbone of our route-to-market strategy. EDGE is not just a training initiative. It’s an investment in our customers’ growth and in the long-term resilience of our business. By strengthening their capabilities, we’re helping them unlock new levels of performance and profitability in an increasingly dynamic market.”

The training combines in-person classroom sessions, virtual modules, and experiential activities tailored to the realities of Nigeria’s fast-paced beer market. While it focuses on business development, the initiative also strengthens the visibility and equity of two of the company’s flagship regional brands, Life Lager in the South-East and Goldberg Lager in the South-West regions.

The program will run till the end of the Customer Service Week, scheduled for October 6 to 10, 2025. Throughout the Customer Service Week, Nigerian Breweries will spotlight the impact of the program, recognizing top-performing customers through national rewards, regional celebrations, success story showcases, and a special “Day with the MD” for the top 15 customers across the country.

Participants will be trained on key business pillars including inventory management, financial literacy, customer relationship management, digital sales, and business ethics.

