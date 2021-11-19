Nigerian boxer, Gifted Cole, Mexican in royal rumble on Saturday

Nigeria’s US-based middleweight boxer, Gifted Cole, will aim at extending his unbeaten streak when he returns to the squared ropes in a 10-round bout against Mexican Miguel Lopez Medina in Gulican, Sinaloa Mexico on Saturday.

Cole, who is the title holder of WBF junior middleweight champion, Global Boxing Federation super middle weight and Universal Boxing Federation International Super Middleweight crowns, is determined to show class against the Mexican.

The Nigerian said he has trained hard and taking time to study his opponent on Saturday.

He said: “I’m aware he is a very good boxer and a good test for me as well.

“I know he will get a lot of support from the home fans but I have had such experience in the past and can always surmount it.

“For me, it is going to be an interesting bout as the fans are going to have a rollicking night.

“However, I promise him (José Miguel Ángel de Jesús López Medina) a good fight and bring glory back to my country Nigeria.”

It can be recalled that Cole gave back to the society and help discover great boxing talents that can represent Nigeria in the nearest future.

The Ajegunle, Lagos State-born boxer like many Nigerians was not impressed by the lack of representation of our pugilists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which prompted his decision to hold a one-day boxing clinic at Festac, Lagos for the sole purpose of helping to discover boxers who would represent Nigeria in the nearest future at the biggest stage.

Another edition of Gifted Cole Boxing Academy fight is slated to hold on December 11 in Lekki, Lagos.

The winner of the edition will be awarded with a brand new car.